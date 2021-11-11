Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 254.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,792 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 203,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on HST shares. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

