Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.300 EPS.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,131. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.10.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

