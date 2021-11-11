HTC (HTCXF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

HTC (OTCMKTS: HTCXF) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HTC to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HTC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A HTC Competitors 221 1253 2179 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.01%. Given HTC’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HTC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HTC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62% HTC Competitors -8.36% -16.06% 0.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HTC and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HTC $197.07 million -$201.70 million -4.14 HTC Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 38.33

HTC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HTC. HTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HTC competitors beat HTC on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About HTC

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

