HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.760-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $43.36 on Wednesday, hitting $806.96. 515,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $341.81 and a 12 month high of $853.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $736.71 and a 200 day moving average of $629.49.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $781.64.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,918 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

