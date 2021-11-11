Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $77,689.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $77,689.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

