Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Huntsman worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.