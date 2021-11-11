Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HRNNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

