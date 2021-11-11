Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of HYLN opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Hyliion alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,072,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,292,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $9,348,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyliion stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HYLN. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.