Hyper Finance (HYFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $111,975.55

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $111,975.55 and $693.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00097821 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,735.73 or 0.07282026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,723.84 or 0.99524300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.