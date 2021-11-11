IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $52,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $139.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $86.27 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

