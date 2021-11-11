Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,284 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,252,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,821,728,000 after acquiring an additional 350,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,180,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,422,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,125,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,322,000 after acquiring an additional 217,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,595,000 after acquiring an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

