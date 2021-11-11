Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,572 iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.