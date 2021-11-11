Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $306,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 325 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $185.67 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

