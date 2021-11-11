Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,125 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,067,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 165,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,098.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 141,571 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

