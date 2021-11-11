Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 840 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $287.93 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

