IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IBIBF. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IBI Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $10.78 on Monday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

