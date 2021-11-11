iBTC (IBTC) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. iBTC has a total market cap of $64,759.91 and $6.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded 104.3% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00074431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,669.72 or 0.07208397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,870.01 or 1.00136465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00040633 BTC.

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iBTC is ibtctoken.com . The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io

