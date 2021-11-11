iCAD’s (ICAD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $224.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in iCAD by 94,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

