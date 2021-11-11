Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,755. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 1,188.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

