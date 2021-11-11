Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,755. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 1,188.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

