IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Sells $3,976,688.20 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $622.43 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.14 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.48 and its 200 day moving average is $628.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $7,704,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

