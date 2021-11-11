IGO (IGOI) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

IGO (OTCMKTS: IGOI) is one of 30 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IGO to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IGO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A IGO Competitors 221 1253 2178 65 2.56

As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.11%. Given IGO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IGO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 7.55% N/A N/A IGO Competitors -8.36% -16.06% 0.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IGO and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million $4.43 million 5.40 IGO Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 38.49

IGO’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IGO. IGO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

IGO has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGO’s rivals have a beta of 1.53, meaning that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IGO rivals beat IGO on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IGO

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

