II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.II-VI also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75 to $0.95 EPS.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

IIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays downgraded II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.93.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $638,164. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

