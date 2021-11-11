Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

IMRX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

