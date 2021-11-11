IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Stock Price Up 5%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)’s stock price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 360,713 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 220,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.