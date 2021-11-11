Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,169.87

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,169.87 ($15.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,248 ($16.31). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.17), with a volume of 84,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,169.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 76.05.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

