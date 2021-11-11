Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $92.06. 568,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,666. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.58 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $2,736,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inari Medical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Inari Medical worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

