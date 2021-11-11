Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,666. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $62.12 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 203.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inari Medical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,802 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Inari Medical worth $16,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.