ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.51.

NYSE ING opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

