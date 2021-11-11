Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $45.84. Inhibrx shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 1,230 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INBX. JMP Securities raised their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

