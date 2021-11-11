Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $45.84. Inhibrx shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 1,230 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 742.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.87%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on INBX. JMP Securities raised their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82.
About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
