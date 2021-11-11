Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.51. 279,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,317,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after acquiring an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 539,469 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.