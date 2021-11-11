Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading 6.5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.51. 279,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,317,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.59.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.