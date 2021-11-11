Insider Buying: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Acquires $53,500.00 in Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gustavo Arnal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

