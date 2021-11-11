Insider Buying: Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director Purchases 2,282 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson acquired 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $23,185.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bogota Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the first quarter worth $188,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth $541,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

