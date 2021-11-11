Insider Buying: Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Insider Purchases £7,000 in Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) insider David S. Glick purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54).
Shares of EDGI opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.74. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.24).
About Edge Performance VCT Public
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.