Insider Buying: Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) Insider Purchases £7,000 in Stock

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited (LON:EDGI) insider David S. Glick purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

Shares of EDGI opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.74. Edge Performance VCT Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 18 ($0.24).

About Edge Performance VCT Public

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

