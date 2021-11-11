Insider Buying: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Acquires $137,680.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $132.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.61 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.75.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.24.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.