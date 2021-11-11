Insider Buying: Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider Purchases 18,825 Shares of Stock

Home Consortium Limited (ASX:HMC) insider Christopher Saxon bought 18,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.02 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,976.50 ($107,840.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90, a current ratio of 31.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Consortium’s payout ratio is -36.47%.

Home Consortium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages real estate properties in Australia. The company operates hyper-convenience retail and services centers. Its property portfolio consists of 35 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.

