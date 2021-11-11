Insider Buying: LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Buys 34 Shares of Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Adam Castleton acquired 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, with a total value of £152.66 ($199.45).

Adam Castleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Adam Castleton acquired 31 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 472 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £146.32 ($191.17).

Shares of LON LSL opened at GBX 439 ($5.74) on Thursday. LSL Property Services plc has a 1 year low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 448.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 435.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £461.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.26.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

