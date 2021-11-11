Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $499,914.30 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,914.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. bought 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. acquired 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.14 per share, for a total transaction of $999,852.04.

On Monday, October 25th, Istar Inc. bought 13,621 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.41 per share, with a total value of $999,917.61.

On Friday, October 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 13,174 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.90 per share, with a total value of $999,906.60.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Istar Inc. bought 13,185 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.84 per share, with a total value of $999,950.40.

On Monday, October 18th, Istar Inc. bought 13,358 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $999,979.88.

SAFE stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

