Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Purchases £20,901.02 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 6,491 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.02 ($27,307.32).
Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. Trustpilot Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.29).
Trustpilot Group Company Profile
See Also: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.