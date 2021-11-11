Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Purchases £20,901.02 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 6,491 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.02 ($27,307.32).

Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. Trustpilot Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 481.80 ($6.29).

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

