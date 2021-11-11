Insider Selling: Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WMS opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

