Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Sells $10,044,155.10 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $265.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $116.50 and a twelve month high of $282.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

