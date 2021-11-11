Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.46 and a 12-month high of $230.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

