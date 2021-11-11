Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $221.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.46 and a 12-month high of $230.89.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
