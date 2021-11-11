Insider Selling: Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Sells 26,504 Shares of Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dana stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

