Insider Selling: Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Sells 26,504 Shares of Stock

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Dana stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 520,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
DAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.