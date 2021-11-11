Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $473,060.70 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total value of $7,320,672.90.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $1,370,079.36.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCN. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

