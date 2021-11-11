Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $782,500.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of DPZ opened at $495.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.84.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.