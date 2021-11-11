Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells $782,500.00 in Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DPZ opened at $495.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

