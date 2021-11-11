Insider Selling: Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Sells 46,562 Shares of Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HXL opened at $62.05 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after acquiring an additional 939,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 486,509 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after acquiring an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 51.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 359,120 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

