Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $197,100.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JBHT opened at $193.48 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.05 and a 12 month high of $201.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Argus upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $40,158,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

