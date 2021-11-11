Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP Sells 629 Shares of Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 629 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $16,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $218.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 35.99%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
