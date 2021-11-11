Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 3.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

