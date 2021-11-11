Insider Selling: Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Sells $21,334.72 in Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $21,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 36.35, a current ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.
