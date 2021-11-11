Insider Selling: Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Sells $21,334.72 in Stock

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $21,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Power REIT has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $188.66 million, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 36.35, a current ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 46.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 30.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 23.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

